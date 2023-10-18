Banks September 2023 Police Log

As presented by deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to the Banks City Council Tuesday, October 10.

On 9/8/23 about 6 PM, Banks Rd, Physical domestic disturbance, male vs. female, both parties contacted, and investigation determined the male was the primary aggressor and was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail.

9/9/23 about 8:30 PM, Banks Speedway, physical assault, parent vs. parent, following a crash on the racetrack between two boys the fathers of each confronted each other and one hit the other in the face. The male that was struck declined to press charges and this case was for information only.

9/11 /23 about 9:15 PM, Jarvis Pl, domestic disturbance and violation of no contact order, male vs. female, male who was previously arrested for domestic crimes with a female had returned and was inside the residence with the female protected person. Deputies made contact and arrested the male who was booked into the Washington County Jail.

9/13/23 about 1 :15 AM, DUII/Reckless Driving, Main St, Patrol Sgt on routine patrol spotted a vehicle on 47 traveling at high rate of speed as he attempted to catch up they entered the City of Banks southbound. The vehicle continued at 80 MPH thru town and was eventually stopped just north of Forest Grove. The driver did not pass field sobriety tests and was arrested for reckless driving and

DUII before he was booked into the Washington County Jail.

9/26/23, about 3 PM, Main Street, Forgery, Jim’s Market reported that they had received 3 counterfeit $100 bills. There is some video and the female suspect is not yet identified. Several other of these bills have been passed in western Washington County and other agencies, detectives and the Secret Service are still investigating.

9/27/23, about 10 PM, Hammond Pl, domestic Disturbance, female vs. male, male called to report a domestic disturbance and the male decided upon police arrival to not cooperate and did not want to press charges or describe the incident. No signs of physical injury were obvious and police left the scene.

9/30/23, about 8 PM the same male from the call above reported another disturbance. He cooperated and the female was arrested for domestic assault and a no contact order is now in place.