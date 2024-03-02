Banks Public Library accepting book donations for spring sale

The spring version of the Friends of the Banks Public Library book sale will be held April 25 to 29 and the group is now accepting book donations.

“If you have items you would like to donate, bring them to the library. If you have a large number of items, please call first to make sure we have the space to store them,” the library said in an email.

The Friends of the Banks Public Library supports the efforts of the library with events like the book sale, held in the spring and in the fall, and pushes funds toward special programs and material purchases.

Reach the library by phone at 503-324-1382.