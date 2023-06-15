Banks May 2023 Police Log

Fraud – NW Oak St – An unknown person has stolen the victims identity and has run several credit checks on the victim’s name. At this time no accounts have been opened but is very concerning to the victim.

Warrant Service – NW Main St – In April of 2023, deputies arrested a male for starting a fire in the bathroom of Sunset Park. The male suspect failed to attend his assigned court date after being released from jail. An alert citizen knew the male suspect had a felony warrant for arrest and called 911 after seeing the male suspect near Jim’s Thriftway. Several deputies flooded the area and later

located the male suspect. The male suspect was arrested on the outstanding felony warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was lodged.

Juvenile Problem – NW Wilkes St – Deputy Pope and I have been made aware of a potential problem house in the area where juveniles go (cut school) and smoke, vape and do other nefarious activities.

Behavioral Issues – NW Maplecrest Way – A male with mental health issues continues to call 911 and report the potential for self harm. Deputies and clinicians with the Mental Health Response Team have responded to the location and had several contacts via phone with the person. MHRT is offering services to male with little to no avail.

Traffic Concerns – NW Main St – Deputy Pope and I have received several complaints of speeding vehicles in and around town. We have made several traffic stops and written citations when appropriate. Deputies certified in truck inspecting have also spent time in the city conducting stops, inspections of commercial vehicles.