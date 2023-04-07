Banks library to host book sale, garden event

The Banks Public Library has two events scheduled (among others, more events here) in the coming weeks for April, providing patrons with opportunities to engage in gardening and pick up used books at a book sale fundraiser.

On Saturday, April 15 at 10 am, the library hosts a garden work party where participants are invited to help clean up the garden beds and plant crops. The event is part of the Homestead Series and is an opportunity for community members to support the library’s gardening initiatives.

Related: The library’s Seed Library program provides free resources to encourage residents to grow their own food and save seeds .

From April 13 to April 17, the Friends of the Banks Public Library, a nonprofit organization supporting the library, organizes a spring book sale, offering gently used books at bargain prices. The sale hours are Thursday 2-6 pm, Friday 10 am-5 pm, Saturday 10 am-5 pm, and Monday 10 am-5 pm. The library remains closed on Sunday.

The library encourages patrons to contact them at 503-324-1382 for any questions about borrowing seeds or other library events.

The Banks Public Library is located at 42461 NW Market Street in Banks.