Banks Chamber of Commerce hosts Tualatin Watershed Council Exec. Director Thursday

The Banks Chamber of Commerce will host Scott McEwen, Executive Director of the Tualatin River Watershed Council, during their regular chamber meeting Thursday, October 6 at 12:30 p.m.

McEwen is expected to cover a range of topics, including updates on the Balm Grove Dam removal project in Gales Creek, the landslide that struck an unnamed tributary to North Fork Gales Creek, the Killin Wetlands, and other updates on issues within the local watershed.

The meeting is open to the general public, and takes place at the Banks Fire District offices starting at 12:30 p.m. (13430 NW Main Street, Banks).