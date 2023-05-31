Banks April 2023 Police Log

As presented to the Banks City Council during their May 9 meeting.

Traffic Crash – NW Main St/NW Banks Rd – A vehicle traveling south on Hwy 47 coming into to town turned left toward NW Banks Rd crashing into a vehicle traveling north on NW Main St. The occupants of the north bound vehicle were transported to a local hospital as a precaution due to the mechanism of injury of the crash. The driver of the south bound vehicle was issued a citation for an unsafe left

turn.

Criminal Mischief – NW Main St – Deputies working the graveyard shift were driving thru town. They stopped in the parking lot of Sunset Park. One of the deputies saw a male exit the bathroom shortly after they pulled in to the lot. They watched the male walk down Main St toward the In and Out Market. Another deputy went into the bathroom and found it was full of smoke. The deputy found evidence of a recently lit fire in the bathroom stall. The contacted the male near the In and Out Market and questioned him about the smoke/fire. The male denied lighting the fire but did say he was in the bathroom for about 30min before leaving. The male was taken into custody for criminal mischief and reckless burning. The male was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was lodged.

Fraud – NW Oak St – A woman called to report that an unknown person had used her social security number to file her tax return.

Suspicious circumstances – NW Parmley Dr – A male purchased a vehicle from an auction the day before calling police. The following day while cleaning and repairing the vehicle the male found what appeared to be a human skull in the trunk of the vehicle. The responding deputy saw the skull and called the medical examiner. The MX (publisher’s note: that’s police speak for medical examiner) also responded to the scene and concurred that the skull appeared to be real. The MX seized the skull for further investigation.

Unlock all stories and support the independent Banks Post newsroom with a digital subscription.

Domestic Disturbance – NW Jarvis Pl – Deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance involving a boyfriend and girlfriend. Deputies contacted both of them. Deputies learned that both parties were telling conflicting stories about what had exactly happened. Deputies were unable to gain probable cause to determine who started the fight.

Overdose – NW Main St – Deputies and medical personnel were called to a parking lot for a report of an overdose. Dispatch advised that a female was calling to report that her boyfriend had overdosed on fentanyl. Deputies arrived on scene to find the female straddling the male in the driver’s seat of the car giving the male chest compressions. Deputies administered a dose of Narcan almost immediately which appeared to be effective as the male took a deep breath an began. Deputies then removed the male from the car and placed him on the ground. The male was still unresponsive so deputies administered another dose of Narcan which again appeared to work as the male again took a deep breath. The male was still unresponsive and his eyes rolled to the back of his head.

Deputies again administered another dose of Narcan which had the same effect. Medical personnel arrived on scene a few minutes later and took over. The male eventually regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.