The Cedar Butte Fire is now 74 acres, crews have fully lined the fire, and are now focused on containment and mop up, the Oregon Department of Forestry said in what will likely be their final update on the fire.

Aircraft support at the Cedar Butte Fire. Photo: ODF

In what the Oregon Department of Forestry said would likely be their last update on the fire in the Tillamook State Forest, the outlook was good. All aircraft aiding in firefighting efforts have been released, ODF said. Slash burning within the fire’s perimeter could continue to send smoke into the sky.

“This firefighting effort would not have been possible without the coordination and support from many members of the Tillamook community. Oregon Department of Forestry would like to thank the Tillamook Airport, Tillamook School District #9, Tillamook High School, the Tillamook YMCA, and the local vendors, restaurants, and stores that helped feed over 100 firefighters for the last four days, three meals a day totaling over 1,200 meals,” the agency said.

The Oregon Department of Forestry asked the public to avoid Cedar Butte Road and not to travel past the Cedar Butte junction with Muesial Creek Road during the mop up phase.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

