Fire season begins in ODF-protected lands in this part of state

Fire season began Wednesday morning in this part of Oregon.

We’ve got a breakdown of how to prepare, how Oregon’s evacuation system works, and more in this story.

As of Wednesday morning, here’s exactly what you can and can’t do if you reside in the areas covered by ODF’s fire season.

Industrial users are in Industrial Fire Precaution Level 1; the general public should follow rules set forth under the “low” fire danger level.

No Debris Burning

Smoking in designated locations

No Fireworks

No exploding targets, tracer ammunition or sky lanterns

Equip each power saw with a shovel and fire extinguisher or gallon of water

Provide a 1-hour fire watch after the use of each power saw

Cutting, welding or grinding must be done in a clear area with a water supply

No off-road driving, except approved OHV trails

While cooler temperatures and rain are in the forecast this week for our region of Oregon, the same is not true elsewhere in the state.

Unlock all stories and support the independent Banks Post newsroom with a digital subscription.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue was among several agencies from six counties who sent fire crews Tuesday to aid in the battle to contain two wildfires in Umatilla County, the Hat Rock Fire and Mount Hebron Fire, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the wildfires.