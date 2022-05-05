Banks’ Mayor Jones, Hampton Lumber push back against ODF’s Western Oregon Habitat Conservation Plan

Department of Forestry (ODF) Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) could have disastrous effects on regional economies — especially those in and around Banks and Gales Creek — according to Portland-based Hampton Lumber, which operates a lumber mill on Commerce Street in Banks . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Banks Post digital subscribers.

Seeking applicants for Computer Lab & Tutoring Coordinator (Program Specialist - Part-time) We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our independent newsroom. Join us with a digital subscription today. Click here to subscribe.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.