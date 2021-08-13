Tillamook State Forest • Wildfire • ODF

Over the weekend, more ground crews are expected to join the fight at the Cedar Butte Fire to aid in containment and mopping up. The aircraft support will be released to fight other fires at the close of today's shift.

The Cedar Butte Fire. Photo: ODF

Friday afternoon update

The Cedar Butte Fire remains at 60 acres, the Oregon Department of Forestry said Friday afternoon.

"Ground crews made excellent progress today, working through hot, dry conditions to extend lines around almost the entirety of the fire’s perimeter," a press release from the agency read.

A type II helicopter remains on standby to aid if needed at any hot spots that arise due to the extreme weather this evening.

Crews are focused on laying hose around the fire's perimeter, where containment remains at 10%. Over the weekend, more ground crews are expected to join the fight to aid in containment and mopping up. The aircraft support will be released to fight other fires at the close of today's shift.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Oregon Department of Forestry asked the public to avoid Cedar Butte Road and not to travel past the Cedar Butte junction with Muesial Creek Road.

Friday Morning Update

Friday morning, the Oregon Department of Forestry said that the Cedar Butte Fire burning in the Tillamook State Forest remains at an estimated 60 acres.

Progress was made overnight in lining the fire and laying hose to aid the fire’s containment, which is estimated to be at 10%.

With high temperatures, low humidity and a red flag warning in place for higher elevations in the coast range today, ODF said that the weather will continue to challenge firefighting efforts. The two single engine air tankers will likely not be fighting the fire today, ODF said, but the agency noted that two type II helicopters will be fighting the fire Friday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that there were no plans today to close Hagg Lake on Friday, but cautioned that plans could change at a moment’s notice.

Ground crews are expected to strengthen fire lines and continue to plumb lines with hose to keep the fire out of adjacent standing timber.

