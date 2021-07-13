Banks • Business • Event

Banks' Main Street Salon is opening a newly renovated room to add new services, and will hold an event on Friday, July 16 from 3 to 7 p.m. with refreshments and live music to mark the occasion.

Melissa Polley stands in front of Main Street Salon. Photo: Chas Hundley

Main Street Salon in Banks is expanding, spilling into a newly renovated room with a new entrance behind the current area where hair services are offered.

With the expansion, owner Melissa Polley hopes to attract new technicians to work out of the building to offer more services to local customers in Banks and beyond.

Currently, patrons of Main Street Salon can get a haircut — adult and children cuts and a senior discount for those 65 and older are all offered — and adjacent services including coloring, extensions, and highlights. Polley said perms will be offered beginning in July as well.

While Polley has been running the salon alone since June 1,, she says that there’s room for independent hairdressers or hair stylists in the front portion of the salon, which would ease the strain on her own work.

Polley said that she’s had to turn customers away at times when she’s fully booked, so having more stylists — there’s space for three to work at a time in the front of the building — would help.

Grand opening to be July 16

With a grand opening scheduled for Friday, July 16 to show off the expansion, Main Street Salon’s customers can expect several new services.

The new room at Main Street Salon. Photo: Chas Hundley

Polley said she hopes to find nail technicians, and an esthetician to do lashes and waxing services.

On July 16 from 3 to 7 p.m., with live music and food and drinks available, the new back room will be officially unveiled to the public.

Before it was renovated to its current modern state, the space was not much to talk about, Polley said.

“This was a mud floor and old walls,” she said.

﻿ The new entrance to the expanded part of Main Street Salon. Photo: Chas Hundley

Currently, the salon, located at 13670 NW Main Street, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, and by appointment on Saturday. The hours are expected to change this month as new services are added. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcomed as availability allows.

Main Street Salon can be found on Facebook, and appointments can be made in-person, by phone (503-999-3822) or by messaging the salon.

People interested in renting a space to operate as a stylist or technician should contact Polley at 503-999-3822.