Two separate sporting events Banks student athletes were scheduled to play in were cancelled after a positive COVID-19 test was reported from two separate team members of programs in Astoria and Seaside.

The Banks Braves Logo. Photo: BSD

At this time, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 among Banks teams. Ben Buchanan, the Banks High School athletic director, confirmed there were no COVID-19 cases among Banks' student athletes.

The varsity game between the Banks Braves varsity volleyball team and the Astoria Fishermen, originally scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, was cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 case among the Astoria team members, according to the Banks School District.

The Seaside Signal reported that a Seaside High School student athlete who reportedly had tested positive for COVID-19 had not been in the Seaside High School campus, which began opening to students on March 16 for a return to in-person learning.

As a result of the positive test, the varsity football game between the Banks Braves and the Seaside Seagulls originally scheduled in Seaside for Friday, March 19 has been cancelled. The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) had not yet confirmed the cancelation.

The Banks Braves varsity volleyball team is scheduled to play Monday, March 22 at 5:30 p.m. in Banks against Valley Catholic, while varsity football is scheduled to play in Milwaukie against the Milwaukie Academy of the Arts on Thursday, March 25 at 7 p.m.

Sports schedules for the Banks Braves can be found on the OSAA website.

This story has been updated with information from the Banks School District.