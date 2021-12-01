Banks • Mountaindale • Crime

Two people were found dead in a vehicle along Highway 26 outside of Banks early Wednesday morning, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. Detectives believe a man shot and killed his wife before killing himself.

Photo from the scene: WCSO

Two people were found dead in a vehicle on Highway 26 outside of Banks early Wednesday morning, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies first responded to a vehicle parked alongside westbound Highway 26 near Mountaindale Rd. around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Inside a 2012 black Nissan Altima were two bodies.

An investigation by detectives with the county’s Violent Crimes Unit and the Forensic Science Unit led the sheriff’s office to believe that a murder-suicide.

“The investigation appears to show Alejandro Gomez-Blanco, age 46 of Beaverton, shot and killed his wife, Yolanda Constantino, age 44 of Beaverton, before turning the gun on himself,” the county said in a press release issued Wednesday afternoon.

A gun was found in the vehicle.

The investigation continues, and family members of the deceased were notified.

The highway was closed for more than six hours.