A sign surrounded by landscaping that reads "Pumpkin Ridge."
The Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club sign on May
Banks, News, North Plains, Sports

Upcoming Pumpkin Ridge golf tournament draws criticism over Saudi ties

by on

More in Banks:

The Banks City Council heard from Washington Co. Commissioner Jerry Willey during a recent council meeting about concerns surrounding ties between an event scheduled at the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Banks Post digital subscribers.

Seeking applicants for Computer Lab & Tutoring Coordinator (Program Specialist - Part-time)

We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our independent newsroom. Join us with a digital subscription today.

Click here to subscribe.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.

Newsletter

The Miller Team
John L Scott Market Center