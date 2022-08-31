Banks City Hall. Photo: Brenda Schaffer
Banks City Council refers psilocybin facility moratorium to voters

Local voters will have the chance to decide this November if a two-year moratorium within the Banks city limits should be placed on the manufacture of psilocybin products and the opening of mental health clinics that administer psilocybin to patients . . .

