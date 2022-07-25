Banks City Hall. Photo: Brenda Schaffer
Government, Health, News

Banks City Council considers psilocybin facility moratorium

The city council is considering placing a two-year moratorium on any psilocybin treatment centers from opening in Banks, and putting a ballot initiative before voters this November asking if there should be a two-year ban on these facilities . . .

