Owner of Horning’s Hideout is ‘person of interest’ in shooting death of brother

Tuesday’s shooting at Horning’s Hideout resulted in the death of Carl Horning, brother of Robert Horning, who is listed in business documents as the owner of the private park located in rural unincorporated Washington County north of the city of North Plains.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday to reports that there had been a shooting at the park and wedding venue north of North Plains.

Upon arrival, deputies found Carl Horning, 47, with multiple gunshot wounds.

“The first deputy on the scene attempted to provide aid, but unfortunately, Carl did not survive,” the law enforcement agency said in a Wednesday afternoon update.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said one person had been taken into custody, which was revealed on Wednesday to be Robert Horning, 63, who was present at the scene. He was released several hours later.

“Currently, Robert is considered a person of interest in the homicide investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

The law enforcement agency said that no further information about the ongoing case was available “at this time.”

Horning’s Hideout, opened first as a fishing and horseback riding venue in 1983 according to the venue’s website, is located at 21277 NW Brunswick Canyon Road. It hosts weddings, events, and a disc golf course among other amenities.

In documents filed with the Oregon Secretary of State as far back as 2013, Carl Horning was listed as one of three founding people or entities of Horning’s Hideout LLC, along with Robert Horning and the Jane A. Horning Revocable Living Trust. Both brothers were listed as managers in 2013 through 2022.

In paperwork dated June 13, 2023, a new document was submitted to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office, this one removing Carl’s name from management of the LLC and noting just one sole owner and manager of Horning’s Hideout LLC: Robert Horning.

An email to the park seeking comment was not immediately returned.