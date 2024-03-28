Deputies find giant bag of weed on Long Road

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a littering report Tuesday on Long Road between Verboort and Cornelius and found more than they bargained for.

“Amongst the debris scattered in the ditch, deputies located 15.2 pounds of marijuana,” the agency said, sharing a photo of a smiling deputy holding an enormous bag of weed.

“Deputies collected the marijuana and turned it in for destruction,” the law enforcement agency assured their social media followers.

The agency described the area as being in the city of Cornelius, but that’s not correct – the location, Long Road, a short road connecting Susbauer Road and Cornelius Schefflin Road, is firmly in rural unincorporated Washington County.

The bag of weed was found near the Susbauer Road intersection.