Deputies find giant bag of weed on Long Road

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a littering report Tuesday on Long Road between Verboort and Cornelius and found more than they bargained for.
“Amongst the debris scattered in the ditch, deputies located 15.2 pounds of marijuana,” the agency said, sharing a photo of a smiling deputy holding an enormous bag of weed.
“Deputies collected the marijuana and turned it in for destruction,” the law enforcement agency assured their social media followers.
The agency described the area as being in the city of Cornelius, but that’s not correct – the location, Long Road, a short road connecting Susbauer Road and Cornelius Schefflin Road, is firmly in rural unincorporated Washington County.
The bag of weed was found near the Susbauer Road intersection.
The sheriff’s office thanked the person who called the litter in.
“If you see suspicious activity or something that feels out of place, the sheriff’s office encourages you to report it,” they added.
In the Draft 2024-25 Road Maintenance Program issued recently by Washington County Land Use and Transportation, Long Road is anticipated to see ditch maintenance, culvert flushing, new chip seal, riparian management area maintenance, shoulder mowing, and shoulder spray from county contractors sometime this year and next if adopted.
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.