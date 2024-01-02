One dead, one person in custody after reported shooting at Horning’s Hideout

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Horning’s Hideout, and found one deceased person upon their arrival.

According to the law enforcement agency, deputies responded at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday to reports that there had been a shooting at the park and wedding venue north of North Plains.

“Upon arrival, the deputies found one deceased adult and detained another person,” the agency said.

Detectives with the agency’s Violent Crimes Unit were investigating a homicide, the sheriff’s office said, declining to provide further information about the deceased adult or the person who had been detained.

“Detectives believe there is no danger to the public at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

Horning’s Hideout, opened first as a fishing and horseback riding venue in 1983 according to the venue’s website is located at 21277 NW Brunswick Canyon Road.