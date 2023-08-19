An ODOT vehicle drives toward Manning past the Banks BBQ Saturday, August 19, 2023. Photo: Chas Hundley
Highway 26 closed in Manning for crash

Update, 2:15 p.m.: The highway has reopened, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Highway 26 is closed in Manning at Sell Road, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Numerous emergency vehicles could be seen driving through Banks, including Banks Fire District, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office described the crash as minor, but urged motorists to use an alternate route. The Banks area is currently under a heavier traffic load thanks to the first major day of the Banks BBQ.

Visit tripcheck.com for real time traffic updates.

Chas Hundley
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

