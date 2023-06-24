Highway 26 closed at Maller Road for crash

Highway 26 is closed at NW Maller Road due to a crash, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said around 12 p.m. Saturday.

Life Flight was landing on the highway surface to aid in the crash.

Metro West Ambulance said that two patients were being transported to an area trauma hospital by their ambulances and another via Life Flight Network helicopter.

The sheriff’s office urged motorists to avoid the area, though alternate options were few: Highway 47 is closed at Banks’ northern city limits due to bridge construction, and Timber Road, linking Highway 6 and 26, has been closed for months due to a landslide.

Visit tripcheck.com for real-time traffic updates on state highways.