Hagg Lake to host second county-run fishing tournament May 4

The Hagg Lake Fishing Tournament will return to Scoggins Valley Park outside of Gaston for a second year May 4.

Hosted by Washington County Parks with the aid of several community groups and businesses, check in starts at 7:30 a.m., fishing starts at 8 a.m., ending at noon, with judging beginning at 12 p.m., and prizes awarded at 1:30 p.m.

The cost to register is $10 for individuals or $20 for groups of up to six people from the same household.

“Last year, the tournament attracted over 300 participants. While the focus is on friendly competition, the true spirit of the tournament lies in fostering community connections, educating participants about the diverse fish species found in Hagg Lake, and promoting outdoor recreation opportunities,” the county said in a press release.

Full details and a link to register can be found online.

While meetings, vendors (including Franko’s Hot Dogs for those looking for food), and awards can be found at Boat Ramp C, the entire lake and lakeshore is open for the tournament.

Prizes will be awarded to youth 17 under and adults for the following fish species (Bass are not included in the tournament):

Trout

Brown Bullhead

Bluegill

Crappie

Perch

Those ages 12 and older are required to have a valid fishing license and all vehicles must have a parking pass.

Event sponsors include Get Hooked, Rods and Reels in Need, Kayak Fishing Northwest, and the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife. Prize sponsors include Trout Tickler Tackle, Next Adventure and Shakebu Fishing Club.

The event will also kick of a public safety awareness campaign about water safety with a booth open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with local experts including the Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol.

Those with questions were directed to email Elise Wahl at [email protected].

Hagg Lake, the centerpiece of Washington County’s largest park, Scoggins Valley Park, is a manmade lake near Gaston that supplies water to a number of local communities, and also largely ended the existence of the historic Scoggins Valley community, once located between Gales Creek and Cherry Grove.

Hagg Lake has been stocked with thousands of legal and trophy size trout already this spring, and is expected to be stocked with an additional 4,674 legal-size trout in the days before the tournament.

Scoggins Valley Park is located at 50250 SW Scoggins Valley Road, Gaston, OR 97119.