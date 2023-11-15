Free fishing coming after Thanksgiving for Oregon

It’s that special time of year when families gather, eat a lot, take a moment to be grateful for what they have, and then, the next morning, spend an incredible amount of money on consumer goods and electronics they don’t have, but really, really want.

Or, you could go fishing, or hiking, for free.

That’s right, the final free fishing weekend of the year is the day after Thanksgiving, and the state parks that regularly charge parking fees, which includes Stub Stewart State Park in Buxton.

Here’s what you need to know.

On Friday and Saturday, November 24 – 25, fishing is free in Oregon.

Fishing, crabbing, and clamming is free to all residents and non-residents, meaning no fishing licenses or tags, including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement are required.

You still have to follow the rest of the fishing regulations though.

“Area closures, bag limits and all other regulations still apply,” the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife said.

Here’s a good starting point for those unfamiliar with fishing in Oregon.

Not the fishing type, and don’t want to go shopping? Go to a state park instead.

On Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, walk off those calories you packed on with a trip to a state park. Across Oregon, the 24 parks that usually charge for parking will waive those fees as part of what the state’s parks department insists is popularly known as “Green Friday.”

“We’re proud to continue this tradition and offer everyone the chance to explore parks in the fall,” said Lisa Sumption, director of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department in a press release.

Find all the parks the fee waiver applies to online.