Glider crashes near Roy

A glider crashed near Roy Wednesday, injuring one person, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a statement issued by the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to an area near NW Roy Rd and NW Salzwedel Road, where one person was being treated for minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the Federal Aviation Administration was responding to the scene to investigate the crash.

Metro West Ambulance responded to the crash along with personnel from the Cornelius Fire Department.

“Our crew transported one patient to a local trauma hospital,” Metro West said. The patient was described as having non-life threatening injuries by the Cornelius Fire Department.

Photo from the scene of the July 5 glider crash near Roy courtesy Cornelius Fire Department

The Cornelius Fire Department said that the pilot had managed to parachute out of their power glider before the aircraft struck the ground.

This is the second glider crash in the area in four weeks; a glider crashed near Verboort June 10, resulting in no injuries.

That glider had taken off from the North Plains Gliderport. The sheriff’s office did not note where this glider had taken off; the crash location is close to the North Plains Gliderport and several other small private airstrips.

This story has been updated with information from the Cornelius Fire Department and Metro West Ambulance.