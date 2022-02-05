Mountaindale • North Plains • Crime

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating a possible kidnapping attempt north of Mountaindale near NW Meacham Road and NW Murtaugh Road that occurred Friday afternoon.

A stock image of the type of car believed to be involved in the incident, provided by WCSO

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating a possible kidnapping attempt north of Mountaindale near NW Meacham Road and NW Murtaugh Road that occurred Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office issued Saturday, deputies responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping around 2:50 p.m. Friday, February 4.

"An area resident reported that her 11-year-old child was walking from a school bus stop near the intersection when a man pulled up and offered the child candy while encouraging him to get in the vehicle," the press release read. "The child did not get in the car and ran to safety."

We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our little newsroom. Join us with a digital subscription today, $15 off right now for your first year, or $8/a month. Click here to subscribe.

The sheriff's office said that a newer model bright blue BMW Sedan with Oregon plates (an example of which is pictured below), possibly an X6 model, was believed to be the vehicle involved. The driver was described as a male with brown hair, while a passenger in the vehicle was described as wearing a red and white checkered head scarf.

The incident may also be tied to a similar incident that occurred within Forest Grove city limits on January 31, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies plan to increase patrols in residential areas before and after school, and asked that anyone with information pertaining to the case, or if they see something suspicious, call 911 or the non-emergency line at 503-629-0111.

"We would like to remind the community to talk with their children about strangers and to develop safety strategies. For more information, please visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children," the sheriff's office added.