Tillamook Forest Center hosts forestry history event April 27

A presentation titled “Unearthing Forgotten Forestry Narratives” with a focus on historic work done in Oregon by foresters will be held at the Tillamook Forest Center Saturday, April 27 at 1 p.m.

The presentation, a joint effort by Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center and the Vernonia Pioneer Museum, is sponsored by the State Forests Trust—formerly the Tillamook Forest Heritage Trust—and is free to attend.

“Join the Tillamook Forest Center as we invite Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center and the Vernonia Pioneer Museum, to share their records and contributions their communities have made in Oregon forestry,” the forestry center said on social media. A Facebook event with more information has been created.

Following the presentation, audience members will be invited to share their own forestry stories.

“Share your heritage, personal accounts, physical artifacts, or simply join us to hear rarely told stories,” the center said.

Open for the season since March, the Tillamook Forest Center is starting to bring several events to the center in the heart of the Tillamook State Forest. More of these events can be found online.

The center features a replica fire lookout tower, an interpretive center, a bridge that spans the Wilson River and links to the Wilson River Trail, a theater that shows programs related to the historic Tillamook Burn, and presentations surrounding the history, wildlife, and vegetation of the Tillamook State Forest.

More information can be found by visiting the Tillamook Forest Center website. A $5 suggested donation is accepted at the door to help fund the operations of the center by way of the State Forests Trust of Oregon, a nonprofit formerly known as the Tillamook Forest Heritage Trust.

The Tillamook Forest Center is located at 45500 Wilson River Highway, Tillamook, Oregon 97141 and can be reached by phone at 503-815-6800.