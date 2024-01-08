Learn about heirloom seeds from Gales Creek, Forest Grove farmers

An event hosted by the Banks Public Library will see Anne Berblinger of Gales Meadow Farm joining forces with Forest Grove’s Charlene Murdock, of Foodways at Nana Cardoon, for a hands-on class on harvesting and saving heirloom seeds.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 13 starting at 7 p.m. at the Banks Public Library.

“We will talk about how to grow [heirloom seeds] and what kind of stories are involved in what we choose to grow,” an event notice read.

Gales Meadow Farm, located on the border of downtown Gales Creek, is a renowned organic farm that has long focused on teaching people how to grow food organically and sustainably, with Anne Berblinger teaching at Pacific University and partnering with other schools for hands-on learning experiences.

At Foodways at Nana Cardoons, a nonprofit urban farm, the focus events, hands-on workshops, discussions, farm tours and more to learn about traditional food knowledge, according to their website.

The Banks Public Library is located at 42461 NW Market Street.

The Banks Public Library will also host a Seed Swap Tuesday, January 9 starting at 7 p.m.