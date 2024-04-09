Friends of the Banks Public Library to hold book sale in April

The Friends of the Banks Public Library will hold a book sale in the Banks Public Library’s Jane Moore Community Room April 25 to 29, skipping Sunday when the library is closed.

The sale hours on Thursday are 2 to 6 p.m., and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Friends of the Banks Public Library supports the efforts of the library with events like the book sale and pushes funds toward special projects, summer reading and other programs, and material purchases.

Book donations are accepted for the sale and following book sales year round, library staff told the Banks Post in a phone call.

“If you have items you would like to donate, bring them to the library,” an email from the library in February noted. “If you have a large number of items, please call first to make sure we have the space to store them,” the library.

The Friends can be found online. Annual memberships start at $25.

The library has a number of other events coming up, including a garden work party scheduled for Saturday April 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m..

“Help us clean up our garden beds and plant a few crops. You will also have the opportunity to start seeds to take home,” a social media post from the library noted.

Open to adults and teens, teens can earn service hours at the work party, the library said.

More library events can be found in the library’s monthly emailed newsletter online.

The Banks Public Library is located in Banks at 42461 NW Market Street. Contact library staff by phone at 503-324-1382, by email at [email protected] or find out more online at cityofbanks.org/library.