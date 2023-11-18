Tillamook Forest Center closing soon for season

The Tillamook Forest Center will close for the winter season November 27, after one last holiday event. It’s not expected to reopen until March of 2024.

Open Friday through Sunday from 10 to 4 p.m., the center, located midway between Tillamook and Gales Creek, hosts a variety of historic artifacts, nature exhibits, and educational programs in the Tillamook State Forest.

This year marks the first year the center has accomplished a full season since 2019. After just a few days open in 2020, the center closed due to the pandemic, and stayed closed until opening in March of 2023.

This weekend, the center will host a salmon release walk on Saturday and Sunday, November 18 and 19.

“Join us to explore life cycles, habitat requirements, and the underwater oasis of these dynamic fish,” the center said on their website. After a short presentation, those attending will walk to Jones Creek, which empties into the Wilson River near the center, and release the salmon fry raised in the forest center.

Those looking to eke out one more visit to the center can also sign up to take part in a wreath making class, with younger children invited to make a cone bird feeder. That class, with a cost of $30 for those making a wreath and $8 for a bird feeder, will take place over three days on November 24 – 26. Registration is required by calling 503-815-6807.

The center features a replica fire lookout tower, an interpretive center, a bridge that spans the Wilson River and links to the Wilson River Trail, a theater that shows programs related to the historic Tillamook Burn, and presentations surrounding the history, wildlife, and vegetation of the Tillamook State Forest.

More information can be found by visiting the Tillamook Forest Center website. A $5 suggested donation is accepted at the door to help fund the operations of the center by way of the State Forests Trust of Oregon, a nonprofit formerly known as the Tillamook Forest Heritage Trust.

To stay up-to-date on the forest center’s plans, follow them on Facebook.