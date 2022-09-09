PGE will shut power off in rural western Washington County beginning Friday morning

Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday night that potential power shutoffs in high-risk areas in their service territory would become a reality.

Power will be shut off in an effort to reduce wildfire risk in ten areas across PGE’s service territory starting Friday morning. In places like Manning, Buxton, and Timber, power will be cut sometime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, and may be restored starting Saturday evening.

“WOEC members in Washington and Yamhill counties are served by power from Portland General Electric,” West Oregon Electric Co-op said in a social media post.

“WOEC members in these areas will be affected,” the co-op added.

“Power will remain off until conditions are safe and we can visually inspect our equipment to make sure it is safe to reenergize our lines. We estimate power restoration could begin as early as Saturday evening,” PGE said in a statement.

A full list of the affected areas and times power will be cut for the Public Safety Power Shutoff or PSPS can be found online. Read the original story here.