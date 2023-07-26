Public Coast Farm opens for summer season

Public Coast Farm opened for the season earlier this month, the third year the brewery-adjacent farm in Buxton has welcomed visitors to their farmstand.

According to a July 12 press release from the company, the 40-acre farm has U-pick eight different varieties of blueberries, seasonal produce, and also sells sister company Public Coast Brewing Co’s beer. Products from other Pacific Northwest-based companies will be available at the store, too, including charcuterie snack boxes from Sprig & Spread.

The farmstand is open until August 20 every Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; live music will play on those days from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The lineup for the summer includes Steve Hale, Michele Van Kleef, Beth Willis, Tom Holland of Nervous Jenny, Anna Gilbert and the Floating Glass Balls.

The farm’s owners, who also own Stephanie Inn in Cannon Beach, have started using the farm’s produce in their brewery, restaurant, and inn.

“In 2019, my wife Stephanie and I came upon a 40 acre farm for sale, situated between Portland and the coast. With 15,000 blueberry bushes, bees and apple trees, we realized that we could be growing these seasonal ingredients for our other properties, Stephanie Inn and Public Coast Brewing Co. – and we became accidental farmers overnight,” said Ryan Snyder. “Today, we’re excited to offer a taste of the farm life to our wider community, where visitors can join us in celebrating the joys of farm-fresh blueberries, seasonal produce, ice-cold Public Coast Brewing Co. beer, our unique Public Coast Farm honey, live music, and an array of artisanal goods that perfectly capture the spirit of our farm.”

The plan is to eventually convert the farm a completely renewable energy operation, an effort that already includes a 5,000 square foot solar-powered greenhouse. The farm’s 15,000 blueberry bushes are also being converted to organic farming practices, Public Coast Farm said.

The site that is now the Public Coast Farm was the home of Portland children’s television legend Ramblin’ Rod Anders, who constructed an airstrip for his own private use on the property. After his death in 2002, the site was purchased in 2004 by Mike and Jennie Applebee who ran the controversial Apple Valley Airport out of the property.

Public Coast Farm is located at 22330 NW Fisher Road in Buxton.