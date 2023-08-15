Highway 26 closed for fatal crash near Maller Rd

Highway 26 is closed following a fatal crash near Maller Road, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon.
“[Life Flight] will be landing in the area soon,” the sheriff’s office said at 1 p.m. “Hwy 26 will likely be closed in both directions between Hwy 47 southbound and Hwy. 6 for the next few hours,” the law enforcement agency added.
This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they are confirmed.
