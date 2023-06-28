Five-year-old boy found near Manning

Update: Deputies were led to Selix by the barking of his dog Rue, where the boy was found uninjured in the woods, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening.

“Deputies are reuniting him with his family,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Original: The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to be on the lookout for 5-year-old Salix Heisinger, last seen Tuesday at about 6:20 p.m. near Manning.

According to a press release from the law enforcement agency, Heisinger, a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes was accompanied by his black and white Australian Shepherd, Rue.

Deputies responded to an area near NW Hayward Road and NW Curtis Creek Road Tuesday around 7:10 p.m. to reports that the young boy had gone missing.

Unlock all stories and support the independent Banks Post newsroom with a digital subscription.

He was described as wearing unknown color shirt and pants, and blue Crocs with a shark fin on the back. He is 3 and a half feet tall and weighs 30 lbs.

Heisinger uses an inhaler twice a day for his asthma.

If seen or found, deputies asked that non-emergency dispatch be called at 503-629-0111.