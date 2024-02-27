Meth, a gun, and undergarments

Early Monday around 2:50 a.m., deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a silver Honda Accord near Banks on Highway 47 for a traffic violation.

The driver, later identified by the sheriff’s office as Savannah Salyers, 24, didn’t stop, and continued on their way. Deputies lost sight of the Honda, but found it parked near NW Jackson School Road north of North Plains.

“Salyers was still in the vehicle and was arrested by deputies,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found 10.5 grams of methamphetamine, a 9mm handgun, and other drug paraphernalia. Salyers did not possess a concealed handgun, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Salyers was taken to the Washington County Jail in Hillsboro and lodged on charges of felony elude, unlawful possession of a firearm, and drug charges. Those charges were expanded to include supplying contraband when deputies discovered 26 grams of meth “hidden in one of Salyers’ undergarments.”