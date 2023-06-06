Brush fire halted in Roy

Firefighters largely extinguished a brush fire on Harrington Road Monday evening.

As of 6:39 p.m., the flames were out, but crews were working to fully extinguish hot spots 20 to 30 feet up a tree. The fire was located about 3/4 mile west of Roy Road along a steep creek bed, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue spokesperson Matt Johnston told the Banks Post in a message.

“There is no risk of the fire spreading to any nearby structures,” FGF&R said in a tweet.

Photo from the scene of a brush fire on Harrington Road Monday, June 5 courtesy FGF&R

The area the fire is in is along the border of Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Forest Grove Fire & Rescue’s service territory, and less than a mile south of the Banks Fire District’s service territory.

All three agencies responded to the fire.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue plans to ban outdoor burning in their district starting Tuesday morning.