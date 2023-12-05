Banks School District seeks community input in facilities survey

The Banks School District is asking community members to fill out an online survey to gain input on improvements to district facilities.

The survey can be found at www.banks.k12.or.us/facilitysurvey.

There, survey participants will find a series of questions gauging interest in concepts like the construction of a new wing at the high school; security upgrades to the elementary, middle and high schools; roof repairs and more.

As the Banks High School ages, district staff and school board members are grappling with how to address repairs and capacity issues.

In an interview with the Banks Post in March, Banks School District Superintendent Brian Sica said the district faces numerous challenges in addressing facility needs.

“We need to come up with a plan to fund what will be millions of dollars,” said Sica. “Not only are we talking about modernizing the educational spaces, we also need to modernize the security of our buildings,” he said.