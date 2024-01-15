Banks School District cancels school for Tuesday

An already longer than anticipated long weekend just got even longer after the Banks School District said school would remain out Tuesday.

The district said the closure was “due to continued hazardous road conditions as well as an Ice Storm Warning.”

All school activities planned for Tuesday were also cancelled.

An early release on Friday meant a three-day weekend owing to Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday started earlier than planned, and now will extend at least another day.

Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning, noting that travel on Tuesday could be extremely difficult.