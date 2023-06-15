Banks firefighters train in May. Photo courtesy BFD BANKS FIRE DISTRICT 13, COLUMN, COMMUNITY Banks Fire District May 2023 Fire Log by Chas Hundley - Banks Post on June 15, 2023 Chas Hundley - Banks Post Author More in BANKS FIRE DISTRICT 13: Schmidlin loses narrow lead in recall election April 14, 2022 Early results for Banks Fire recall election are in April 13, 2022 Schmidlin, Ewing push back against accusations in Banks Fire Board recall April 4, 2022 Chas Hundley - Banks Post + posts Chas Hundley - Banks Post https://www.bankspost.com/posts/author/chas/ Truck driver fined $20,000 near Banks for unpermitted heavy load Chas Hundley - Banks Post https://www.bankspost.com/posts/author/chas/ Fire districts throughout Washington County ban most outdoor burning Chas Hundley - Banks Post https://www.bankspost.com/posts/author/chas/ Banks May 2023 Police Log Chas Hundley - Banks Post https://www.bankspost.com/posts/author/chas/ Dispatches from history: Western Washington County June 14, 1923