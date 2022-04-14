Schmidlin loses narrow lead in recall election

Washington County released the results of additional ballots Thursday morning, a day earlier than previously announced, and Banks Fire District Board Chair Mark Schmidlin's narrow lead has slipped away in the new totals, leaving him facing the prospect of losing his seat.

As of Thursday, 798 voters chose to recall Schmidlin, while 774 voted to keep him in his seat.

Board member Ed Ewing has a more comfortable margin in his favor, with 701 voters calling for his removal, while 783 voters thus far voted against his recall.

Results can be viewed on the county's website.

