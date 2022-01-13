Crime • Banks • Police Log

The Banks December 2021 Police Log, as presented to the Banks city council by Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies on January 11, 2022.

A sign noting that Banks is served by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on NW Banks Rd. Photo: Chas Hundley

Theft from Vehicle – NW Main St – A female believes that her “Apple watch” was stolen from her unlocked car while parked and shopping at Jim’s Thriftway.

Traffic Crash – NW Main St/NW Oak Way – Two cars collided in the intersection. One sedan was eastbound (exiting Hwy 6 to NW Oak Way) stopped at the light. When the light changed to green the sedan proceeded straight. The other sedan was westbound on NW

Oak Way to turn left (southbound Hwy 47). When the light turned green the sedan from NW Oak Way turned left in front of the other sedan traveling straight. There were no injuries reported in this crash.

Domestic Disturbance (verbal) – NW Main St – A couple who had run out of gas on Hwy 6 was able to make it to the Chevron after deputies helped them. The female half who was extremely intoxicated got of the vehicle and refused to get back in. and walked around the parking lot. The male half was driving around the parking lot yelling at her to get back in the vehicle. Deputies arrived on scene and were able to convince the female to get in the vehicle and leave with the male.

Stolen Vehicles – NW Oak Way – An unknown suspect(s) stole 2 dirt bike style motorcycles from the victim’s front porch. One of the motorcycles was recovered while the other is still missing.

Hit and Run – NW Oak Way – Sometime over a weekend, an unknown suspect ran into the Post Office. The outer wall was pushed in 3-4 inches while the interior wall was pushed in 7-8 inches. It looked as though someone had backed into the parking spot, possibly in a pick up truck, and hit the building with the bumper.