A Seaside resident was killed Sunday afternoon in a head-on collision in Manning, Oregon State Police said.

Photo from the scene of a fatal crash in Manning on October 17, 2021. Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office

According to a preliminary investigation outlined in a press release issued Tuesday by the state’s top law enforcement agency, emergency personnel responded to the crash just after 3 p.m. Sunday, October 17.

A photo shared by the Washington County Sheriff's Office showed the location to be near the Jim Dandy Farm Market along Highway 26.

OSP said a GMC Sierra, driven by Brian Masters, 39, of Beaverton, was headed east when the vehicle crossed into the westbound lane.

There, Masters’ vehicle struck a Kia Soul driven by Lisa Lawson, 68, of Seaside, head-on.

Lawson died at the scene. A passenger in the Kia Soul, Jay Lawson, 73, also of Seaside, was transported to an area hospital with injuries. OSP did not note the severity of Lawson’s injuries.

Brian Masters and a passenger, Leila Masters, 36, of Beaverton, were also transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Highway 26 was closed for about four hours,

Among those responding to the crash were Banks Fire District 13, Metro West Ambulance, Hillsboro Police Department, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.