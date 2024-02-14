‘Winter Weather Advisory’ issued for Wednesday evening, Thursday

It’s snowing again at higher elevations in western Washington County, and the Portland office of the National Weather Service issued a ‘Winter Weather Advisory’ for Wednesday starting at 8 p.m. and extending to 4 p.m. Thursday.

In higher elevations like Timber, snow was already on the ground as of early Wednesday afternoon.

“Wet snow expected,” the NWS said in their advisory for a spot near Banks. “Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.”

In this neck of the woods, the NWS specifically said the eastern slopes of the Coast Range in western Washington County had a higher chance of snow, and a traffic camera view of Timber shows they’re already right.

“Slow down and use caution while traveling,” the NWS said. This newspaper will be keeping an eye on closures for local school districts and publish updates as they become available.