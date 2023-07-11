Stub Stewart State Park to host ‘Galaxy Quest’ screening July 15

Stub Stewart State Park is host to a variety of activities — disc golf, horseback riding, mountain biking, to name a few — and for one night on Saturday, July 15, the park’s Hilltop location will transform into a movie theater for a free showing of Galaxy Quest.

The event is sponsored by Oregon State Parks, Hollywood Theatre, and the state agency Oregon Film.

The beloved 1999 cult classic stars Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tim Allen and more in a thinly-veiled Star Trek homage and spoof. A handful of washed-up actors who portrayed the crew of a Trek-esque ship are snapped up by real-life aliens who mistakenly believe the actors are, in fact, planet-hopping space adventurers and need their help.

The movie starts at 9 p.m., an event page for the screening read. Signs starting at the park entrance will point to the film event.

There’s no parking fee, and attendees are welcome to bring pets (on a leash), children, food and beverages including alcohol for those of legal drinking age.

Overflow parking will be available at the Clayhill Horse Staging Area.

It’s not the first time that sci-fi has graced Stub Stewart State Park; in 2019, the same group showing Galaxy Quest showed among the best entries in the original Star Trek movies, Star Trek 2: The Wrath Of Khan.

Stub Stewart State Park is located in the Buxton area, with the main entrance on Highway 47 just north of Nowakowski Road.