Portland General Electric to talk fire mitigation plans in North Plains June 6

It was less than nine months ago that Banks and the surrounding areas became one of the first communities to have electricity cut power during one of Portland General Electric’s Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) over high wildfire risk in September 2022.

Now, the utility is taking a more concerted effort to get the word out about the process, and serving dinner, too.

Four events are scheduled in June to talk with customers about their 2023 wildfire mitigation plan and gather input for their 2024 plan as well. PGE also plans to cover emergency preparedness topics and what they described as “investments made in your community.”

For western Washington County residents, the closest of those four events will be held in North Plains Tuesday, June 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the North Plains Elementary School.

The utility will be joined by staff from Washington County Emergency Management, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal, and the Office of Resilience and Emergency Management.

Unlock all stories and support the independent Banks Post newsroom with a digital subscription.

Those planning on attending were asked to RSVP online.

Can’t make the event, but still want to participate? Two online options are available, one scheduled for June 5 at 6 p.m. and the other June 14 at 10:30 a.m.

Those events will be held online via Zoom and require registration.

The other three in person events are at the Sandy High School cafeteria June 9 from 5 to 7 p.m.; the Sheridan High School cafeteria June 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.; and the Mt. Angel Public Library Community Meeting Room June 15 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

North Plains Elementary School is located at 32030 NW North Ave, North Plains.