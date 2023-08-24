Photos: 77th Annual Banks BBQ Truck & Tractor Pull

Colin Burton of Roy’s Burton Farms stepped out of Big Red on Sunday, the 1480 International combine finally still after a frantic, violent struggle. Smoke filled the sky, from distant wildfires, and probably the engines and tires of a handful of combines and their wreckage scattered in the dirt of Sunset Speedway.

He was the winner.

After competing since 2016 in Big Red, Burton had taken the trophy for the first time ever at the 77th Annual Banks BBQ Truck & Tractor Pull Combine Derby.

“I made it to this final heat this year because I broke down in the first heat,” Burton said. “Worked out pretty slick; I got to sneak away from all the first action and come in here and kick their butts,” he said.

It was the final event in a weekend of winners, food, fun, a parade, dozens of competitions, and so much more at the Banks BBQ.

The day before, in addition to a car cruise in, beer garden, and a tractor and truck pole, one of the biggest events was the cornhole tournament to benefit Banks Youth Football.

It was the third year that the fundraiser has been held during the Banks BBQ.

A $50 fee gets a team in.

There’s space for 64 teams total. This year’s winners were familiar to anyone who follows the event: They won last year, too.

Tater and Trask Applegate, playing for the barely-printable team “Motherchuckers” took the grand prize—a custom Banks Braves cornhole board set—and donated them back immediately.

“We won a set last year,” Tater said.

As for next year, they’re ready for any challengers. “Good luck,” he chuckled at the mention of any would-be challengers.

Four generations enjoyed the Banks BBQ Saturday, including Banks’ Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy Ryan Pope, his daughter Hannah Holman, his father, Bill Pope, who brought a yellow 1950 Ford to the cruise in, and granddaughter Mia Holman, 10 months old

Bill Pope’s 1950 Ford at the 77th Annual Banks BBQ Truck & Tractor Pull Saturday, August 19. Photo: Chas Hundley

Trask (left) and Tater (right) Applegate at the 77th Annual Banks BBQ Truck & Tractor Pull Saturday, August 19. Photo: Chas Hundley

Clint Jackson at the Third Annual Cornhole Tournament at the 77th Annual Banks BBQ Truck & Tractor Pull Saturday, August 19. Photo: Chas Hundley

A child reaches for the prize at the grease pole competition at the 77th Annual Banks BBQ Truck & Tractor Pull Saturday, August 19. Photo: Chas Hundley

A frog shows off their skills at the annual frog jumping competition. Video: Chas Hundley

Banks Hardware Store owner Rae Weaver serves at the food stand

City Councilor Marsha Kirk cooks at the food stand

A volunteer checks on the BBQ