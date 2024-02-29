NWS issues Winter Weather Advisory for higher elevation Coast Range areas

A Winter Weather Advisory for higher elevations in the northern Coast Range issued by the Portland office of the National Weather Service goes into effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday night due to high winds and in higher elevation areas, snow.

The advisory is currently scheduled to end at 6 a.m., and while it applies to 1,500 foot elevations, the effects could be felt elsewhere in the form of high winds and heavy rain.

At the 1,500 foot level, snow could accumulate from two to seven inches, and wind could gust as high as 55 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches,” the NWS said. The agency urged caution while traveling.

Visit tripcheck.com to view current conditions on state highways before traveling. Also available are traffic cameras, including a county-maintained one in downtown Timber.