Man known for excavator chase near Buxton gets stuck in ravine

A man infamous for leading police on a low speed chase in an excavator last year near Banks found himself on the wrong side of the law again yesterday—and stuck in a ravine.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Jesse B. Shaw was wanted on three different warrants (again) and a parole violation Saturday when reserve and patrol deputies attempted to serve a warrant on the man at his property near Bacona Road, north of Buxton.

True to form, Shaw ran. He got in a car, and took off on a dirt road before ditching the vehicle and running into the woods on foot, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested him in a ravine, and then required the aid of the Banks Fire District to pull him out.

Jesse Shaw’s arrest Saturday, June 10 2023. Photo: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

“He went to jail for the warrants, parole violation and new charges for felony and misdemeanor attempting to elude police,” the sheriff’s office said.

Shaw run before; finding himself repeatedly in the cross hairs of the law and in the news headlines.

His most famous attempt to elude the sheriff’s office came last year at a logging site north of Buxton.

On August 14, Shaw was arrested after leading deputies on a slow 1/2 mile pursuit in an excavator.

Sheriff’s officers simply walked behind. Many excavators top out at around 5 miles per hour.

Eventually, Shaw stopped and was arrested on charges he stole a car, several other warrants, and his subsequent attempt to elude police.

Before that, he was arrested in Vernonia in October 2015 following an overnight stand off with the county’s tactical team.

A story from The Oregonian notes that Shaw was wanted then for allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend with a firearm and damaging the new boyfriend’s car in Timber.

Metro West Ambulance also responded to Saturday’s ravine rescue.

This story has been updated with a more precise location.