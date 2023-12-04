Letters to Santa—by way of the Banks Fire District—are back

With a little help from the Banks Fire District, children in the Banks area can once again send a letter to Santa.

“We have renewed our partnership with the North Pole in collecting Letters to Santa from children young and old in our area and beyond,” the district said.

The district has run a similar program in years past.

“So break out the crayons and pencils and let Santa know what is happening with your family as well as what you want for Christmas,” the district said, noting that while all the letters would be read, not all requests or wishes could be granted.

Letters must be submitted by December 15 to the district at a special mailbox placed at the Banks fire station, and replies will be mailed back the week of Christmas.

“A self-addressed stamped envelope is not required by would be helpful,” the district said.