Friends of the Banks Public Library to hold book sale

Those looking to score a deal on a used book while aiding the efforts of the friends group supporting the Banks Public Library are in luck: The group has a book sale in the library’s Jane Moore Community Room starting Thursday, November 2.

The Friends of the Banks Public Library supports the efforts of the library with events like the book sale and pushes funds toward special programs and material purchases.

The sale hours are from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, November 2 and then Friday, Saturday, and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Friends can be found online. Annual memberships start at $25.

Other events

The library’s Homestead Series continues Tuesday, November 7 with a workshop on making herbal teas at 7 p.m. Participants will walk away with tea blends to take home.

The library encourages patrons to contact them at 503-324-1382 for any questions about library events. Staff can also be reached by email at [email protected]

The Banks Public Library is located at 42461 NW Market Street in Banks.