Fire danger drops to ‘low’

With a deluge of rain here and more to come, the Oregon Department of Forestry lowered fire danger for the entire Northwest Oregon Fire Protection Association to “low” at noon Monday.

Fire season, however, remains in effect.

Fire danger levels in the region have fluctuated in the last few weeks; after a period of moderate fire danger, ODF placed the east side of the region, including areas in and near Gales Creek, Timber, Buxton and more at “high” on September 14 before dropping it back to moderate on September 19.

The NWOFPA region includes much of the regions of Gales Creek, Buxton, Timber, Manning, and the Tillamook State Forest, among other areas. It stretches north to the Columbia River, west to the Pacific Ocean, south to Sheridan, and east to parts of Gales Creek, the Killin Wetlands outside of Banks and to Scappoose. Locations in and within 1/8 of a mile of the NWOFPA region are considered lands protected by the ODF.

The public and industrial users of local forests can stay informed of current fire restrictions by visiting the agency’s Fire Restrictions & Closures website or calling their local ODF or protective association office, in this case, Forest Grove ODF offices for most of our readers at 503-357-2191. Up-to-date recorded information on burning can also be found by dialing 503-325-7215.